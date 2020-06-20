MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Nordson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,895,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 973,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,446,000 after purchasing an additional 17,652 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,117,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $193.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $203.67.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $185,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDSN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

