MML Investors Services LLC Sells 730 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $67.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. Simon Property Group Inc has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $166.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 68.08% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.