Moneyme (ASX:MME) Shares Down 3.6%

Moneyme Ltd (ASX:MME) shares dropped 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$1.04 ($0.73) and last traded at A$1.07 ($0.76), approximately 100,114 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.11 ($0.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 235.39, a quick ratio of 40.70 and a current ratio of 40.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.30 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98.

Moneyme Company Profile (ASX:MME)

Moneyme Limited operates in the digital consumer credit business in Australia. The company offers personal, cash, short term, instant, and small loans; and freestyle virtual credit account products, such as line of credit and credit cards. It distributes its products under the MoneyMe and MyOzMoney brands.

