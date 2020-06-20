Morgan Stanley Boosts Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) Price Target to $35.00

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Vistra Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.62.

NYSE VST opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Vistra Energy has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Vistra Energy had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, CFO David A. Campbell acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 104.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,893 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,426 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vistra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $74,511,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

