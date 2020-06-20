Morgan Stanley Lowers T&D (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) to Underweight

T&D (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TDHOY opened at $4.62 on Thursday. T&D has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $6.57.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

