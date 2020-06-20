Morgan Stanley Reiterates Neutral Rating for Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WRCDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of WRCDF opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. Wirecard has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $179.46.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

