Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $19.72 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,048 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.6% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $195.15 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.49.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

