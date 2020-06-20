Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Mplx were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 566.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 78,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 67,136 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,651,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 385,021 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $526,000. 29.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.87.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $18.28 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

