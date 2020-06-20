M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 6,190 Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $7,359,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 245,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 94,965 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taubman Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCO opened at $37.31 on Friday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of -0.06.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Taubman Centers’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Taubman Centers in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Taubman Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taubman Centers from $52.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.11.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.