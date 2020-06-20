M&T Bank Corp Has $262,000 Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 288.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE POR opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.23. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $37.83 and a 52-week high of $63.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.33.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.