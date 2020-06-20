M&T Bank Corp Has $275,000 Stock Position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BJ. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

BJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.35. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $38.35.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $861,597.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 683,269 shares of company stock worth $18,318,536 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

