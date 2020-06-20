M&T Bank Corp Has $289,000 Stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,078,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,368,000 after purchasing an additional 126,449 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,326,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,932,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,027,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,612,000 after buying an additional 198,869 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,953,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,807,000 after buying an additional 167,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 93,106 shares during the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSBC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. WesBanco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

In related news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $212,338.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,974,144.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $448,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,313.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $883,173. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. WesBanco Inc has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.19 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WesBanco Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

