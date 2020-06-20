M&T Bank Corp Has $294,000 Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 65,635 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,601 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IOVA. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of IOVA opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.