M&T Bank Corp Makes New $282,000 Investment in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of James River Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 938.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 406,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 383,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO J Adam Abram bought 15,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $43,908.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,088.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of JRVR opened at $42.94 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.34 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

