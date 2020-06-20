M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,135 Shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,219,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $20.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Vocera Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The company has a market cap of $641.15 million, a PE ratio of -37.85 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Vocera Communications Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $302,346.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,387 shares of company stock valued at $938,139. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

