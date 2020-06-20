M&T Bank Corp Sells 5,084 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 44.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $2,903,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 13.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $115.01 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $139.63. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.57.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

