Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Myriad Genetics worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 135.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.14. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $963.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.16.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

