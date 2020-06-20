Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.59

Shares of Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.59 and traded as high as $34.63. Nanometrics shares last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 259,300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Nanometrics from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.30 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nanometrics by 266.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 760.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nanometrics by 226.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

