Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Get Natera alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

NTRA opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. Natera has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 7,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $386,759.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 249,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,291 shares of company stock valued at $8,264,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Natera by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 203.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natera (NTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.