National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD)

Liberty Gold Corp (TSE:LGD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Liberty Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Liberty Gold in a report on Thursday.

Liberty Gold stock opened at C$1.69 on Friday. Liberty Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $377.59 million and a P/E ratio of -35.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.12.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., a gold discovery company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. It explores for gold, silver, and copper ores. The company's flagship projects include Goldstrike, Black Pine, and Kinsley Mountain projects located in the Great Basin of the United States.

