National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.74% of National Bank worth $12,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in National Bank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National Bank in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $26.95 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $811.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

