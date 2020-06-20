National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Stake Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,522 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.53% of National Bank worth $26,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 620,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,818,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 89,299 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in National Bank by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in National Bank by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in National Bank by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 88,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $26.95 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $818.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.88 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

