National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NKSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded National Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

National Bankshares stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $185.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.58%. Research analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 2,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.49 per share, with a total value of $66,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $201,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

