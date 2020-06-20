National Grid (LON:NG) PT Set at GBX 1,000 by Goldman Sachs Group

National Grid (LON:NG) received a GBX 1,000 ($12.73) price target from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NG. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.22) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,025 ($13.05) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 994.58 ($12.66).

Shares of National Grid stock opened at GBX 973.40 ($12.39) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 922.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 944.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

