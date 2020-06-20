National Grid (LON:NG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

National Grid (LON:NG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 1,025 ($13.05) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,060 ($13.49) to GBX 1,050 ($13.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($12.85) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.22) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.58) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.84) to GBX 930 ($11.84) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 994.58 ($12.66).

NG stock opened at GBX 973.40 ($12.39) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 922.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 944.66. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.67). The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion and a PE ratio of 22.64.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

