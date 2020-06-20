National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

NNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

NNN stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.65.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.