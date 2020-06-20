Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Share Price

News stories about Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) have trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wirecard earned a media sentiment score of -2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Wirecard’s analysis:

Get Wirecard alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRCDF opened at $41.82 on Friday. Wirecard has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $179.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a 200 day moving average of $120.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WRCDF. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wirecard in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Wirecard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wirecard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.