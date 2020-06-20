Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $134.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as high as $128.86 and last traded at $128.86, with a volume of 103062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.03.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,722,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $289,001.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,257,865.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 15,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $3,192,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $5,457,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,478,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.02 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

