New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading 6% Higher

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $12.97, 129,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 97,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. Equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy LLC will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

