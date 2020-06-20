Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) PT Raised to GBX 88

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 88 ($1.12) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 232 ($2.95) to GBX 95 ($1.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 115.14 ($1.47).

Get Newriver Reit alerts:

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.86) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 131.05. Newriver Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47.55 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 218.50 ($2.78). The firm has a market cap of $226.24 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

About Newriver Reit

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.