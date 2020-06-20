Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nexa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nexa Resources from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Nexa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nexa Resources has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $10.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Nexa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $442.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,831,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,703,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 27.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the period. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

