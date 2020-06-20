Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NXST. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.85.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 9.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Raifman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $31,380.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,291.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,249 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,518,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,598,000.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

