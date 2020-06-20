NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 525,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,528 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in NextCure were worth $19,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NextCure in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NextCure by 277.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark downgraded NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NextCure stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.77. NextCure Inc has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextCure Inc will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextCure

