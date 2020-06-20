Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 20,465 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 20,465 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $93,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,524.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.21.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

