Nichols (LON:NICL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,336.88

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,336.88 and traded as high as $1,420.00. Nichols shares last traded at $1,360.00, with a volume of 9,239 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.27) price target on shares of Nichols in a report on Monday, May 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.78 million and a P/E ratio of 18.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,287.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.88.

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

