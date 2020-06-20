Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $112,900.00 in Stock

Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott H. Keeney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of Nlight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80.

NASDAQ LASR opened at $22.37 on Friday. Nlight Inc has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nlight in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nlight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,132,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,856,000 after acquiring an additional 156,912 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,010,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 55.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after acquiring an additional 491,614 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Nlight by 2.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,188,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after acquiring an additional 31,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 43.5% during the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,124,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 340,879 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

