Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Trading Down 0.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80, approximately 3,789 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 26,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

