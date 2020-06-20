Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 142,785 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 111,833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 921,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 783,327 shares during the period. Finally, Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.