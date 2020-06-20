Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 193.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on GT. BidaskClub lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Standpoint Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

