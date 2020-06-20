Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Commercial worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 73,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 18,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOD shares. ValuEngine cut Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

