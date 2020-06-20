Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 1,143.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,983,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341,345 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 731,243 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 139,391 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enel Chile by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the first quarter worth approximately $2,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Enel Chile stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Enel Chile SA – has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $809.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Enel Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

