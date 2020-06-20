Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,581,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,430,000 after purchasing an additional 76,274 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 221.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,372,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 945,081 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,596,000 after purchasing an additional 813,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alliance Data Systems by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS opened at $47.40 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $159.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($3.77). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.87.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, Director Timothy J. Theriault bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.60 per share, with a total value of $71,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Gerspach bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.09 per share, for a total transaction of $260,450.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,225 shares of company stock valued at $383,876 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

