Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,000 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of One Liberty Properties worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the period. 43.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLP. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

OLP stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Research analysts expect that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from One Liberty Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.49%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

