Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 52,000 Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 36.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 436.4% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 8,139,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $13,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 3,673,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 89,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $3.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Antero Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.81.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AR. Stifel Nicolaus cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

