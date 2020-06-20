Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,228,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $42,852,000 after purchasing an additional 96,764 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Transocean by 35.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,558 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Transocean by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,826 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,008,630 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Transocean LTD has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.