Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $48,000 Holdings in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in LATAM Airlines Group SA (NYSE:LTM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LATAM Airlines Group were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LTM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 312,200 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $717,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,714,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,480,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 34,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 204,642 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTM opened at $3.21 on Friday. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.19.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0942 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. LATAM Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LTM. Citigroup cut LATAM Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut LATAM Airlines Group from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

