Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GMRE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $567.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

