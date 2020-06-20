Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $78,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in EQT by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EQT by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 97.71 and a beta of 1.33. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.18 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

