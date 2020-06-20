Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $115,000 Investment in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 635.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 1st quarter worth $175,000.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

PLYM stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $26.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.