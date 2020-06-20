Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,700 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,444,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 114,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after buying an additional 65,234 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market cap of $361.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($3.68). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 36.91%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. National Securities lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.